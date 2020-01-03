X

John Wesley was an Anglican cleric and theologian. He and his brother Charles Wesley are credited with founding the Methodist movement which began when he started to preach outdoors. In contrast to Calvinism, Wesley believed in the Arminian doctrines that were dominant in the Anglican Church of his day. Methodism was a successful evangelical movement in the UK, which encouraged people to personally experience Jesus Christ.

Wesley's writing and preaching were the start of the modern Methodist movement. He also refined Arminianism with an emphasis on the Reformed doctrine of justification by faith.

Wesley expressed himself clearly, concisely and forcefully in writing. His written sermons were characterized by spiritual earnestness and simplicity. They are full of doctrine but not dogmatic. This commentary brings together much of his thoughts on the Bible. It is an enduring classic that still speaks to Christians today.

This version is cross-linked to the World English Bible. In this trial version, half of the commentary is available.

