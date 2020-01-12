X

Well Played: Dota 2 News & Results for Dota2 Live for Android

By Tribuna Trading Ltd. Free

Developer's Description

By Tribuna Trading Ltd.

Well Played Dota 2 edition: news, games, stats and streams for the true fans! Follow online news from Dota2 Championship and chat with other Dota 2 fans.

Already available in the app:

Live broadcast with detailed stats

All games are ready-to-watch via Twitch.tv

Live streams by top players

Push notifications about selected matches, breaking news and your favourite players streams

Items, KDA, GPM, XPM, last hits & denies

Latest news, videos and articles about your favourite teams and players

The comparative team table with GPM, XPM ratings

Match schedules, detailed games and teams stats

Voting for match results

Chats

Good luck, have fun!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.2.6.1

General

Release January 12, 2020
Date Added January 12, 2020
Version 3.2.6.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

MLB At Bat

Free
Get the latest news from Major League Baseball easily.
Android
MLB At Bat

fuboTV: Watch Live Sports & TV

Free
NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, college football, European and MLS soccer.
Android
fuboTV: Watch Live Sports & TV

ESPN

Free
Stream live games, check the latest scores or watch the best highlights with the best brand in sports
Android
ESPN

NCAA March Madness Live

Free
Watch every NCAA March Madness game live on your Android device.
Android
NCAA March Madness Live

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping