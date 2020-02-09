The Welcome to Kings app provides prospective and new students with all the information you need for Open Days and new student Welcome activity. Whether youre a prospective student attending an Open Day event or a new student ready to enrol, the app will introduce you to Kings College London and all the amazing things our Kings community has to offer. Key features include:

- Easy access to full schedule of Open Day and Welcome Week Events

- To-Do Lists and checklists

- Overview of the Kings services who support you at Kings

- Maps to navigate yourself around Kings

- Integration with Twitter and YouTube