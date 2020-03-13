Welcome to your easy exercises program to lose weight!

DESIGNED BY TOP EXPERTS

All our programs designed by professional fitness coach and nutrition experts according to Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans and our actionable advice based on Cognitive Behavioral Therapy. Your program will include multicomponent physical activities:

- Balance training activities

- Aerobic activities

- Muscle-strengthening activities

- Bone-strengthening activities

- Flexibility activities

CLEAR INSTRUCTIONS FOR ALL EXERCISES

Boost your health and happiness with easy-to-follow guide:

- 170+ easy home exercises

- Customizable length of exercises to fit into your lifestyle

- Tips on proper exercise execution and breathing pattern

- Evidence-based practical advice from professional fitness coach and world-renowned medical experts

- Get visible results in the comfort of your own home

PERSONALIZED PROGRAMS

We've planned activity sessions every week, so you can be sure that your life balance program will be highly individualized and based on your personal parameters, goals and fitness level.

We will be your "coaches" and help you:

- Lose weight and look great

- Stay active to be fit and healthy

So, you will get serious results.

NO EQUIPMENT

In just a few minutes a day, you can keep fitness at home without having to go to the gym. No equipment or coach needed, all exercises can be performed with just your body weight.

KNOW MORE. BE HEALTHIER

Easy-to-understand and customized insights delivered daily:

- Hacks on fitness

- Eating habits

- Healthy lifestyle

HEALTH BENEFITS

Exercising regularly can yield an array of health benefits:

- Reduce your disease risk

- Strengthen your muscles and lubricate your joints, reduce stiffness and pain common with arthritis

- Tame tension by promoting the production of hormones that improve brain function and mood

- Lower your blood sugar and prevent, or manage, type 2 diabetes

Start your personal weight management program and become the CEO of your life:

- Stay active

- Lose weight

- Live healthier and happier life

UNLOCK A HAPPIER, HEALTHIER YOU!

Subscription pricing and terms

Workout for Women offers auto-renewing subscription option:

$49.99 per year with 7 days free trial

These prices are for United States customers. Pricing in other countries may vary and actual charges may be converted to your local currency depending on the country of residence.

The subscription will automatically renew unless turned off in your iTunes Account Settings at least 24 hours before current period ends. You can go to your iTunes Account settings to manage your subscription and turn off auto-renew. Your iTunes Account will be charged when the purchase is confirmed. If you subscribe before your free trial ends, the rest of your free trial period will be forfeited as soon as your purchase is confirmed.

Read more about our terms and conditions here:

Terms of use: https://appicstars.com/terms-of-use

Privacy policy: https://appicstars.com/privacy-policy

You talk, we listen! If you have any questions or suggestions on how we can improve the app, please do not hesitate to contact us at

easy@appicstars.com