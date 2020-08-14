Sign in to add and modify your software
SOLAS compliance app which allows infield operators to quickly, accurately communicate VGMs back to a cloud server for later access. Method 1 and Method 2 are both catered for and have foolproof functionality to ensure date, place and time along with photo evidence for one effective data file. VGMs can be searched for online using www.weighit.net. VGMs for containers pre-registered will be alerted to operators.