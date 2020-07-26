From getting drinks with friends to filling your gas tank, it's easy to loose track of our expenses throughout the week. Keeping a weekly budget and tracking your expenses is one way to set yourself up for financial security in the future. Week.ly makes the processes of creating a weekly budget simple and easy. Record and categorize each purchase to see your spending trends. Trying to save for a big purchase? Use Week.ly to set a weekly budget and see your bank account grow! Under budget one week? Transfer remaining funds from one week to the next and splurge on a night out!