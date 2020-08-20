Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Weed.App Cannabis Search for iOS

By Weed app Free

Developer's Description

By Weed app

Weed.App is a comprehensive cannabis or marijuana directory and articles on cannabis. With the most up-to-date and accurate listings throughout the US, Canada, and Europe,

and anywhere Cannabis is medically or recreationally legal Weed.App helps you locate cannabis retailers near you. With the Weed App experience, you can learn about cannabis brands and products, see cannabis brand photos and search for locations selling your favourite products!

The Weed App features extensive list of cannabis directory and combines that with real-time menus, the most complete set of lab data, and the most daily deals and discounts from local businesses.

View daily and stay up to date on the latest news for available medication, marijuana strains, edibles, tinctures, concentrates, extracts and any cannabis related product. Now you can view the THC, CBD, and terpene information for all products.

Browse the latest menu items from local dispensaries for available medication, marijuana strains, edibles, tinctures, concentrates, extracts and any cannabis-related product. Now you can view the THC, CBD, and terpene information for all lab tested menu items.

Whether you're an experienced cannabis connoisseur or new to the world of marijuana, this app brings the power of Weed.App to your phone or tablet. Download the app to see real-time menus, accurate lab results, and stay up to date on the latest news in the Cannabis Industry!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.3

General

Release August 20, 2020
Date Added August 20, 2020
Version 1.0.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Lose It - Calorie Counter and Weight Loss Tracker

Free
Rock your weight goals in one app, the easy way.
iOS
Lose It - Calorie Counter and Weight Loss Tracker

First Aid by American Red Cross

Free
Get simple step-by-step instructions guide you through everyday first aid scenarios.
iOS
First Aid by American Red Cross

Argus Calorie Counter Diet, Activity, Step Tracker

Free
Be fitter. Be healthier. Be the best you. Find friends in the largest fitness community. Log all activities (steps, run, walk, weight, etc).
iOS
Argus Calorie Counter Diet, Activity, Step Tracker

Calm: Meditation to Relax, Focus & Sleep Better

Free
Calm is the #1 app for mindfulness and meditation to bring more clarity, joy and peace to your daily life.
iOS
Calm: Meditation to Relax, Focus & Sleep Better

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now