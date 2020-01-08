X

Wedding Planner & Decoration - Christian Marriage for Android

By Toon Game Studio Free

Developer's Description

we try to give our best for a western wedding Church game with lots of fun and entertainment. This "Wedding Planner & Church Spot" game also involves a number of games to give you thoroughly enjoyment. The game includes so much fun with Western Wedding Rituals & Western Wedding vows.

Features

lots of pairs of beautiful Bridal DressUp to choose.

lots of pairs of beautiful Groom DressUp to choose.

Find a perfect dress for bride and groom.

use different makeup tools for Bridal.

use different makeup like blush, eyelash, eyelance, eyeshadow etc.

decorate church with different accessories and organise wedding events.

decorate stage with different accessories.

Choose from the most glamorous wedding dresses, bouquets and accessories!

also lots of fun is there.

download and enjoy full game withs lots of fun.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 7.0

General

Release January 8, 2020
Date Added January 8, 2020
Version 7.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

