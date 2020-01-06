X

Wedding Photo Frames & Anniversary Picture Frames for iOS

By Ankur Chauhan Free

Developer's Description

By Ankur Chauhan

Apply lovely frames to your wedding anniversary photos.

Choose photo from gallery or take new photo with camera, select a frame and generate your wedding photo frames.

Deliver a sweet and beautiful photo frame Everyone should have a wedding photo frame doubles as a picture frame.

Or as a photo frame love Used on various occasions use for convey the story of love for the couple as well. You can download the app for Anniversary Wedding Frame and simple to use.

Anniversary Wedding Frames for something like this to you. As a gift to send greetings to each other and to the relatives, acquaintances, friends, or even yourself, with your spouse

****FEATURES****

+ Apply color filters effects to your photo.

+ Share photo with your friends via facebook, whatsapp, instagram, twitter, email, sms.

+ Huge collection of wonderful anniversary frames.

+ Very easy to use take pic from gallery or camera

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0

General

Release January 6, 2020
Date Added January 6, 2020
Version 2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 4
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Instagram

Free
Capture and share the world's moments.
iOS
Instagram

VLC for Mobile

Free
Play all your movies, shows, and music in most formats directly without conversion.
iOS
VLC for Mobile

Cute CUT - Full Featured Video Editor

Free
Make the highest quality movies, different from anything you've seen.
iOS
Cute CUT - Full Featured Video Editor

FotoRus -Camera & Photo Editor & Pic Collage Maker

Free
FotoRus - THE All-In-One Photo App you will ever need.
iOS
FotoRus -Camera & Photo Editor & Pic Collage Maker

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping