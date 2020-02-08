Our beautiful princess will have her excellent wedding today. Come to take her to the makeup salon for a beauty makeover. Firstly, you can help her wash her face and then give her a nice steam care. Next, come to make her hair with one beautiful headband to maker hair hair up. After that, you can come to make up her with our given cosmetics. Choose one pair of contact lenses to make her eyes look shinning. Then make up for her eyebrows and eyes shadows. In the following step, you need to choose one long veil for her. Pick up some marvelous hair accessories to the princess and then dress up princess with fashionable wedding dress and high heeled shoes. Select one hairstyle that fits her very much and dont forget to decorate her beauty with gorgeous necklace and ear studs. After this stage, you can come to choose one image of the groom that you like and at last celebrate for their wedding and show us how attractive you can let the princess be.

Features:

1. Give a facial treatment for the princess

2. Help princess make up

3. Dress up for princess and make her beautiful

4. Choose the image of groom

5. Let them have a wedding

