REWARDS PROGRAM

RECEIVE ONE POINT PER DOLLAR SPENT AT WEBERS RESTAURANT OR THE HABITAT BAR.

RECEIVE 50 POINTS FOR EACH WEBERS HOTEL QUALIFIED ROOM NIGHT.

ACCUMULATE POINTS TO RECEIVE YOUR POINT REWARDS.

REACH A LEVEL TO ENJOY ONGOING LEVEL REWARDS.

POINT REWARDS

130 $15 OFF APPETIZERS

260 $20 OFF DESSERTS AND DRINKS

375 TWO SUNDAY BRUNCHES

525 50% OFF A BOTTLE OF WINE (UP TO A $30 DISCOUNT)

775 $15 OFF LUNCH

1000 $15 OFF CARRYOUT

1100 $20 OFF DESSERTS AND DRINKS

1300 SUNDAY POOLSIDE HOTEL ROOM*

1550 $15 OFF APPETIZERS

2000 TWO SUNDAY BRUNCHES

2200 $15 OFF LUNCH

2400 $20 OFF DESSERTS AND DRINKS

2600 SUNDAY CAF SUITE HOTEL ROOM*

LEVEL REWARDS

INN LEVEL INSTANTLY AFTER STARTING

- 10% OFF HOTEL RATES ON NON-RESTRICTED DATES

- ON SUNDAYS THROUGH THURSDAYS, RECEIVE A $10 CERTIFICATE FOR WEBERS RESTAURANT EACH NIGHT OF YOUR STAY

- ONE AMERICAN AIRLINES AADVANTAGE MILE FOR EVERY DOLLAR OF YOUR ROOM RATE

- FREE UPGRADE TO A POOLSIDE ROOM AT CHECK-IN, IF AVAILABLE

- 2 P.M. CHECKOUT TIME, IF AVAILABLE

BOUTIQUE LEVEL AFTER 2600 ALL-TIME POINTS

- DISCOUNTED HOTEL RATES WITH NO RESTRICTIONS

- ON SUNDAYS THROUGH THURSDAYS, RECEIVE A $10 CERTIFICATE FOR WEBERS RESTAURANT EACH NIGHT OF YOUR STAY

- TWO AMERICAN AIRLINES AADVANTAGE MILES FOR EVERY DOLLAR OF YOUR ROOM RATE

- FREE UPGRADE TO A SUITE AT CHECK-IN, IF AVAILABLE

- 2 P.M. CHECKOUT TIME

CENTENNIAL LEVEL AFTER 5200 ALL-TIME POINTS

- DISCOUNTED HOTEL RATES WITH NO RESTRICTIONS

- $10 CERTIFICATE FOR WEBERS RESTAURANT EACH NIGHT OF YOUR STAY

- TWO AMERICAN AIRLINES AADVANTAGE MILES FOR EVERY DOLLAR OF YOUR ROOM RATE

- FREE UPGRADE TO A SUITE AT TIME OF RESERVATION, IF AVAILABLE

- 2 P.M. CHECKOUT TIME

- FREE ROOM ON THE 4TH OF JULY*

- HERMANS HERD ROCKS GLASS SET

- UPGRADED ROOM AMENITIES: ROBE, SLIPPERS, AND SPRING WATER

*DEPENDING ON AVAILABILITY, CERTAIN BLACKOUT DATES APPLY