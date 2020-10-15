Join or Sign In

Weather forecast & transparent clock widget for Android

By Vital Mood Free

Developer's Description

By Vital Mood

Weather Forecast & Clock Widget is a beautiful free app with accurate weather forecast. Our application provides weather forecasts for all cities in the world. If you are outside settlements, you will receive a weather forecast for your location - latitude / longitude.

Track and view weather forecasts and current weather conditions for "your current location" to get real-time updates wherever you go, or add any location you want. You can also change your current location yourself.

Personalize your device with an elegant weather forecast widget showing the most accurate current weather. Check the weather forecast for today. Make decisions for your day using an accurate hourly forecast.

Regardless of what you want - check the temperature, set the wind direction, precipitation forecast, sunrise or sunset forecast - our app will always help you.

Functions:

UV Index.

Probability of rain in %.

Automatic location detection.

Find your location by network and GPS (Global Positioning System).

Ability to manually set your current location.

Current weather conditions.

Hourly weather forecast for 48 hours.

7 days weather forecast.

Beautiful animated wind map.

Temperature.

Feels like temperature.

Units of measurement - degrees Celsius and Fahrenheit.

Relative humidity in percent.

Atmospheric pressure.

Precipitation.

Wind speed and direction in different units.

Sunrise and sunset times.

Elegant home screen widgets.

Transparent weather widget.

Customizable Widgets - Choose your desired background and text color. (Custom widgets are marked with colors other than black and transparent in your device settings)

Latest constantly updated weather forecast for most cities and countries in the world.

Automatically detects your location and receives the latest weather conditions for your current location.

Ability to add and track weather forecasts for all your favorite cities around the world. In addition to the weather forecast, you will receive information about the current sunrise / sunset time according to the time zone of the selected city.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.1.2

General

Release October 15, 2020
Date Added October 15, 2020
Version 3.1.2

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 5.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
