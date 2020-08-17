Knowing the weather is something that we all pretty much need to know. Weather Radar Map Live & Real-time weather maps is a fast, easy-to-use, convenient application that displays animated weather radar around your current location, allowing you to quickly see what weather is coming your way.

Special Feature

Animated Weather Radar Map

- Auto detect location by GPS & network: quickly to know local weather conditions.

- High-resolution satellite radar map, rainfall, snow, ice and real-time wind direction.

- Global Radar map: you can search, manage & track weather in multiple locations

- More radar overlays: provide weather information about storm path, cloud cover, wind direction, temperature, lightning rain, pressure...

- Future radar maps: predict weather for next days

Real time weather live

- Hourly and daily weather forecast.

- Weather forecast for all countries & cities: United States (US), France, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), Japan, Korea, London, New York, Sydney, Toronto, etc.

- More weather information: sunrise & sunset time, humidity, precipitation probability, visibility, temperature, dewpoint, etc.

- Change unit setting: temperature (C/F), time format (12h/24h), precipitation (mm, inch), wind speed (km/h, mi/h, m/s), pressure (mmHg, hPa, mbar)

Beautiful weather widget

- Easily check the current weather information via widgets in 2*1, 4*1, 4*2, 5*1, 5*2 sizes.

- Weather widgets can switch between different themes according to current weather conditions.

- Variety widget formats & scale, you can choose it according to your preference.

Smart Notification & Alert weather change

- Weather notifications in status bar can help you better plan your day and your travels with weather warnings and alerts updates.

Our app is free download on google play, we want to bring the best experience for users. We hope you enjoy Weather Radar Map Live & Real-time weather maps.