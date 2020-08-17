Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Weather Radar Map Live & Real-time weather maps for Android

By AVNSoftware Free

Developer's Description

By AVNSoftware

Knowing the weather is something that we all pretty much need to know. Weather Radar Map Live & Real-time weather maps is a fast, easy-to-use, convenient application that displays animated weather radar around your current location, allowing you to quickly see what weather is coming your way.

Special Feature

Animated Weather Radar Map

- Auto detect location by GPS & network: quickly to know local weather conditions.

- High-resolution satellite radar map, rainfall, snow, ice and real-time wind direction.

- Global Radar map: you can search, manage & track weather in multiple locations

- More radar overlays: provide weather information about storm path, cloud cover, wind direction, temperature, lightning rain, pressure...

- Future radar maps: predict weather for next days

Real time weather live

- Hourly and daily weather forecast.

- Weather forecast for all countries & cities: United States (US), France, Germany, United Kingdom (UK), Japan, Korea, London, New York, Sydney, Toronto, etc.

- More weather information: sunrise & sunset time, humidity, precipitation probability, visibility, temperature, dewpoint, etc.

- Change unit setting: temperature (C/F), time format (12h/24h), precipitation (mm, inch), wind speed (km/h, mi/h, m/s), pressure (mmHg, hPa, mbar)

Beautiful weather widget

- Easily check the current weather information via widgets in 2*1, 4*1, 4*2, 5*1, 5*2 sizes.

- Weather widgets can switch between different themes according to current weather conditions.

- Variety widget formats & scale, you can choose it according to your preference.

Smart Notification & Alert weather change

- Weather notifications in status bar can help you better plan your day and your travels with weather warnings and alerts updates.

Our app is free download on google play, we want to bring the best experience for users. We hope you enjoy Weather Radar Map Live & Real-time weather maps.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.4

General

Release August 17, 2020
Date Added August 17, 2020
Version 1.0.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

RadarNow

Free
Do you work or play outside?
Android
RadarNow

AccuWeather: Daily Forecast & Live Weather Maps

Free
Get live reports, GPS maps and daily updates on current temperature, sun, wind speed and other weather news.
Android
AccuWeather: Daily Forecast & Live Weather Maps

Yahoo Weather

Free
Prepare for your day with the most accurate hourly, 5-day, and 10-day forecasts.
Android
Yahoo Weather

1Weather

Free
1Weather: Real-time global forecasts & alerts plus timely local weather tweets
Android
1Weather

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now