Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Weather@Home for Android

By Oregon Scientific Global Distribution Limited Free

Developer's Description

By Oregon Scientific Global Distribution Limited

The Oregon Scientific Weather@Home Bluetooth weather series offers you the added convenience of App connectivity allowing you to view weather data collected by the product on your BLE-enabled smart device. With up to 50m transmission range, you can freely move around your house while checking out the latest updates.

- Requires Weather@Home Bluetooth Weather series. (Model no. : BAR218HG, RAR213HG or EMR211)

- Weather information provided varies over different models, including :

- +12hrs Weather Forecast

- Air pressure

- Indoor Temperature & Humidity

- Outdoor Temperature & Humidity

- Hourly 7days history

- Sync time for main unit

- Customizable sensor labeling for each channel

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.4

General

Release September 6, 2020
Date Added September 6, 2020
Version 1.0.4

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

RadarNow

Free
Do you work or play outside?
Android
RadarNow

AccuWeather: Daily Forecast & Live Weather Maps

Free
Get live reports, GPS maps and daily updates on current temperature, sun, wind speed and other weather news.
Android
AccuWeather: Daily Forecast & Live Weather Maps

Yahoo Weather

Free
Prepare for your day with the most accurate hourly, 5-day, and 10-day forecasts.
Android
Yahoo Weather

1Weather

Free
1Weather: Real-time global forecasts & alerts plus timely local weather tweets
Android
1Weather

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now