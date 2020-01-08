Weather Forecast - Weather Radar & Live Weather provides you accurate weather information.

You will see weather information update hourly and accurately. Real-time temperature, rain, snow, humidity, pressure, wind force and wind direction.

Main Features

Realtime local weather

The Weather Forecast app automatically keeps track of your location as you move and displays accurately, real time weather reports.

Including real-time weather conditions and temperatures, pressure, pollen count, precipitation, UV index, humidity, visibility, sunrise and sunset times.

You can easily get weather forecast information on the selected location.

Hourly / Daily Forecast

- Live weather conditions including current temperature, day high and low temperatures, humidity, probability of rain, snow, wind speed and direction, heat index and so on.

- Daily weather forecast summary for the next 10 days

- 24 hour preview for weather, comfort index, UV index and wind forecast

- Sunrise time, sunset time, moon rise and moon set time, moon phases and daylight duration

- Tell you to bring an umbrella with you before it rains.

Real-time Weather Radar

- Weather Forecast - Weather Radar & Live Weather is an easy-to-use weather radar app that displays animated weather radar around your current location, from the doppler radar.

- See the latest radar map which includes areas of wind, rain, temperature, pressure, clouds and waves.

- Trace the movement of cloud formations and active storms.

- Check whether a rain or hurricane is coming.

Weather & Clock Widgets

- 3 widget sizes, 4x1, 4x2 and 5x2.

- Widgets can display the current temperature, time and date from the current location to decorate your home screen, simple weather information, daily and hourly forecast.

- Update the weather condition. Much more widget formats & scale, you can choose it according to your preference.

- Different weather icon skins.

Customize weather channel

- Local Conditions: Access to local weather conditions, weather report and weather radar

- Temperature Unit: Fahrenheit ( F) or Celsius ( C)

- Wind Speed Unit: m / s, mph, km / h

- Weather Widgets: Beautiful background picture and Choose a different city

Others Features

- Display temperature with notification bar

- Weather forecast for all countries.

- Weather forecast for all cities.

- Supported Search and manage multiple locations.

- Supported notification

- Real time widget update

Download weather forecasts for free and experience.

Enjoy the perfect beautiful pixels and accurate weather forecast !!!!

E-mail: perfectlytoolapps@gmail.com