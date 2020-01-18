Plan your day. Get help with your trips. Get daily weather updates by the most accurate providers. Weather Advanced will be your personal assistant that will help you making the right decisions for your daily activities with a set of elegant and comprehensive widgets.

Our widgets will personalize your phone, enrich your phone home with weather forecast, bring your calendar events to your home screen, display clock and date with customizable fonts.

Weather Advanced is 100% free and fully featured. You can install and get all functions.

Key features:

Automatic location detection

Locate by network and GPS (Global Positioning System).

Manually search for location by name or zip code.

Accurate weather providers.

Current weather condition.

Hourly weather forecast.

Daily weather forecast.

Radar Service.

Radar layers:

-Radar & lightning,

-Wind,Rain, thunder

-Temperature

-Clouds

-Waves

-CO concentration

-Pressure

-Weather warnings

-And more

Warnings/Alerts in customized weather conditions

Temperature in Celsius and Fahrenheit units

Relative humidity percentage.

Atmospheric pressure.

Visibility distance.

Precipitation.

UV-Index.

Dew point.

Wind speed and direction with different units.

Sunrise and Sunset times.

Display temperature in status bar (Notification bar).

Elegant home screen widgets.

Calendar events display.

Next alarm and current battery level display.

Customize font for clock and date.

Moon phase.

Update on WiFi only and stop while roaming.

Automatic update intervals: 30 min, 1, 3, 6, 9, 12 hours or Manual update.

Follow weather and forecast for multiple locations.

Day/Night Themes.

Chart graphs.

All free