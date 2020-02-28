WealthApp is a user-friendly platform that provides you with investment advisory services to select and invest in top mutual funds in India. While foraying into this world may seem daunting but at WealthApp, our financial consultants can help you with financial planning to make the right decisions about money - which sets you on path to achieve your financial aspirations. Should you require, our financial consultants also guide you on top performing mutual funds and their benefits.

We also realize that every individual is different, and they have various doubts and concerns. This is why we've gone through a great effort to create personalized mutual fund portfolio plans across not just equity funds and debt funds, but also one-time and SIP (Systematic Investment Plan) investment modes, tailored to your specific needs. Further, if you are thinking about tax saving investments, contact WealthApp, your own robo advisor.

WealthApp provides free online investment platform which offers financial products like mutual funds, SIP, and wealth management. We provide most comprehensive automated advisory service. WealthApp app, a friendly robo advisory platform which helps you in planning out your financial goals. It guides you throughout the journey to achieve your goals by letting you to invest in the top performing mutual funds or Tax savings funds.

Gone are those days when you had to tackle piles of paperwork and hectic procedures for investing in mutual funds. Investing online in Mutual Funds, SIPs & Stocks has made it simple and easy through WealthApp. Install WealthApp app and register yourself within seconds without any paperwork and let your money grow by investing in top performing mutual funds. Making a smart online investment is a recommendation for achieving the financial goal which deliver market - beating returns.

You can let your money grow, if you start investing smartly by planning your finances well. WealthApp app is a very user friendly and helpful app helping you in your financial management. It is one of the most influential brand when it comes to Mutual Fund Investments, equities, SIPs or personalized financial management.

This app comes up with the following features:

Free registration

User friendly

No paperwork required

Real-time results, alerts and recommendations regarding your investments just at your fingertip.

Fully secured platform

One stop shop for all your financial needs.

Know how much to invest today based on your goals

Calculate how much tax you need to pay.

Financial Calculator and many more.

Mutual Funds as compared to Fixed Deposits gives you secured and higher returns. Our expert advisors helps you to invest in the right funds suited for you. They also keep a track of your portfolio's performance and keep you updated from time to time. This minimizes your risk and helps you in making the most of the market by investing in equity mutual funds, debt mutual funds and other market linked instruments that can help you to beat inflation.

If you are looking for the right direction to invest in, download WealthApp app and register yourself for free consultation to achieve your financial goal.

Our Asset Management Partners

SBI Mutual Funds

Reliance Mutual Funds

Franklin Mutual Fund (Franklin Templeton)

ICICI Mutual Funds

HDFC Mutual Funds

HSBC Mutual Fund

Bharti AXA Mutual Fund

DSP Mutual Funds (DSP BlackRock)

Axis Mutual Fund

Aditya Birla Mutual Fund (Birla Sun Life)

IDFC Mutual Fund

Kotak Mutual Fund (Kotak Mahindra)

L&T Mutual Fund

Mirae Mutual Fund (Mirae Asset)

Sundaram Mutual Fund

Tata Mutual Fund

UTI Mutual FundInvesco Mutual Fund

Principal Mutual FundLIC Mutual Fund

BNP Paribas Mutual Fund

Mahindra Mutual Fund

Shriram Mutual Fund

Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund

Quantum Mutual Fund