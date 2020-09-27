Join or Sign In

WeVPN: Fast & Secure VPN Proxy for iOS

By WeVPN Free

Developer's Description

By WeVPN

WeVPN is the virtual private network that combines the very best features and security standards. Browse the web securely & anonymously: secure your Wi-Fi connection against cyber threats and unblock restricted content worldwide.

Enjoy one of the fastest and most stable VPN on the market for a fraction of the cost of other top-tier VPNs!

7-DAY FREE TRIAL

Download it for free to try on all your devices.

PROTECT YOUR PRIVACY

Our Sealed Server technology protects your IP using one of our 100+ ultra-fast & secure remote servers located in 40+ locations. Unlimited speed & bandwidth. Simply select your location, click and connect!

MILITARY-GRADE ENCRYPTION

Our 256-bit encryption VPN protocol combined with IP & DNS masking secures your connection and protects you from hackers and trackers at all times. WeVPN does not keep any logs of your activity, ever.

UNLIMITED STREAMING

WePlay: our proprietary unblocking technology allows you to unblock streaming content from your favorite streaming-services providers.

TOP FEATURES

Auto-Connect - Keeps you protected anytime your device tries to join a Wi-fi or an untrusted network

Kill Switch + Reconnect - Prevents your activities and sensitive data from being exposed in case your VPN connection drops

Multiple Devices - A single WeVPN account lets you connect up to 7 devices simultaneously

Secure Protocol - Military-grade encryption VPN protocol (IKEv2)

3D Touch - 1-tap instantly connects to your most recent server location

Always Safe - Works with Wi-Fi, 5G, LTE/4G, 3G, and all mobile data carriers

Siri Shortcut - Connect/disconnect using Siri

WeVPN Widget - Check the VPN status and connect/disconnect from the VPN

24/7 CUSTOMER SERVICE

WeVPN offers friendly web live chat or in-app email support. If you ever have a problem with your WeVPN service, get in touch with us and our team will help you out.

SUBSCRIPTION PLANS

WeVPN offers 1- and 12-month subscriptions.

Subscription includes access to WeVPN apps on every platform.

ITUNES TRIAL AND SUBSCRIPTION DETAILS

If you subscribe via iTunes, your Apple ID account will be charged on the last day of your free trial.

Your subscription will automatically renew at the end of each billing period unless you cancel it at least 24 hours before the expiry date.

Manage or cancel your subscription in your App Store account settings.

Any unused portion of a free trial period, if offered, will be forfeited when you purchase a subscription.

TERMS OF SERVICE

https://www.wevpn.com/terms-of-service

PRIVACY POLICY

https://www.wevpn.com/privacy-policy

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2.0

General

Release September 27, 2020
Date Added September 27, 2020
Version 1.2.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 12.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

