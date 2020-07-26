Join or Sign In

WeShare - Transfer & Web Share for Android

By TAV labs Free

Developer's Description

By TAV labs

Using WeShare will allow you to transfer files from Androids. Its not only about the speed, but it is also that there is no cost to the user. File transfers have never been simpler!

Save money on costly mobile data charges!

Transfer files without a mobile data connection or Wi-Fi connection. Zero data needed to transfer files.

Fast transferring speeds

The fastest file transfer application out there, Up to 200 times faster than Bluetooth!

QR Code Sharing

Generate personalized QR Codes and share content through QR codes! Have others scan the QR to instantly join a group or start transferring!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.0.6

General

Release July 26, 2020
Date Added July 26, 2020
Version 1.0.6

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
