Want a fun, challenging, full-body workout that you can do anywhere?

Al Kavadlo has you covered!

Work out alongside an animated Al as he takes you through more than 40+ unique workouts and over 90 different progressive bodyweight exercises.

Automatic workout logging in the app in the Activity view.

Optional logging to the Health app (iPhone only).

Al Kavadlo is one of the worlds leading experts in bodyweight strength training and calisthenics. The author of several books, including Get Strong, Street Workout, Zen Mind, Strong Body and Pushing The Limits!, Kavadlo is also known for his appearance in the popular Convict Conditioning book series. As lead instructor for the Progressive Calisthenics Certification (PCC), Al gets to bring his unique coaching style to fitness trainers and enthusiasts around the globe.

Several workouts and exercises to get you started for free with you training today.

You can choose between a monthly subscription or a single one-time purchase.

GO PREMIUM

- Access all content in the app.

Were Working Out - Al Kavadlo Premium is available as an in-app purchase.

You can choose between "Premium Unlimited" - a single-time purchase for unlimited premium access - or "1 Month Subscription".

Payment will be charged to iTunes Account at confirmation of purchase.

MORE ABOUT THE 1 MONTH SUBSCRIPTION

The 1 Month Subscription provides within the subscription period the identical app content as the Premium Unlimited purchase.

1 Month Subscription automatically renews unless auto-renew is turned off at least 24-hours before the end of the current period

Account will be charged for renewal within 24-hours prior to the end of the current period for the amount of the monthly cost.

Subscriptions may be managed by the user and auto-renewal may be turned off by going to the user's Account Settings after purchase

Terms of Use and Privacy Policy:

http://static.agens.no/privacy/workingout/

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.7.0

General

Release January 13, 2020
Date Added January 13, 2020
Version 1.7.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
