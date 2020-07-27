Waycross Bank & Trust WB&T Waycross Bank & Trusts mobile app allows you to bank when and how youd like. Its free to download and offers quick and easy access for managing your accounts. Check your balances, view transactions, pay bills, transfer money, deposit checks, look at eStatements, and locate ATMs or branches with just a few simple clicks. Our app is fast, secure, and free. Use your Online Banking login to start using the Waycross Bank & Trust app today.

Features:

Check account balances

View transactions

Deposit checks

Read eStatements

Transfer funds

Pay bills**

Find ATMs or bank branches using the GPS system provided by your device***

You must be an Online Banking customer to utilize the mobile app. Some features, such as Bank to Bank transfer, require setup on the website prior to use on the app. Please contact the bank with any questions.

***This is limited to locating our banking centers and ATMs. Please refer to your carrier for any fees that may apply.