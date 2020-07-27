Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Waycross Bank & Trust Mobile for Android

By Waycross Bank & Trust Mobile Free

Developer's Description

By Waycross Bank & Trust Mobile

Waycross Bank & Trust WB&T Waycross Bank & Trusts mobile app allows you to bank when and how youd like. Its free to download and offers quick and easy access for managing your accounts. Check your balances, view transactions, pay bills, transfer money, deposit checks, look at eStatements, and locate ATMs or branches with just a few simple clicks. Our app is fast, secure, and free. Use your Online Banking login to start using the Waycross Bank & Trust app today.

Features:

Check account balances

View transactions

Deposit checks

Read eStatements

Transfer funds

Pay bills**

Find ATMs or bank branches using the GPS system provided by your device***

You must be an Online Banking customer to utilize the mobile app. Some features, such as Bank to Bank transfer, require setup on the website prior to use on the app. Please contact the bank with any questions.

***This is limited to locating our banking centers and ATMs. Please refer to your carrier for any fees that may apply.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 4.5.0

General

Release July 27, 2020
Date Added July 27, 2020
Version 4.5.0

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.0 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Google Pay

Free
Pay with your Android phone.
Android
Google Pay

Venmo: Send & Receive Money

Free
Complete payments immediately and securely from your Android device.
Android
Venmo: Send & Receive Money

Coinbase - Buy and sell bitcoin. Crypto Wallet

Free
Store your bitcoin, ethereum, and litecoin in a secure wallet.
Android
Coinbase - Buy and sell bitcoin. Crypto Wallet

Mint: Budget, Bills, Finance

Free
Track, budget, and manage your money from your phone with Mint for Android.
Android
Mint: Budget, Bills, Finance

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now