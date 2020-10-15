Why Wavyn?

Keep a safe distance < < alerts that help you avoid front-end collisions

Focus on the road prevent using the phone while driving

Limit your speed get speed limit alerts

Slow Down Gradually & Accelerate Gently get braking & acceleration alerts

Earn points score higher by driving safely

Track progress review your previous trips

Automatic Drive Detection record all trips automatically

Navigation Mode get safe alerts while using Google Maps and Waze

Drive Safe and Save Money

Save money on speeding tickets with Wavyn Safe Driving & Collision Alerts. Aggressive driving consumes more fuel so you will also save more on gas by monitoring your driving habits. Avoid texting and driving to save money on car repairs. Less vehicle wear and tear from rapid acceleration and hard braking will value your vehicle higher.

Family Trip Location and Driving Stats Sharing

This safe driving app is the best parenting tool of 2019 to assist teenage drivers! Stop Texting While Driving. The collision avoidance app is the perfect solution to protect your family of drowsy and distracted driving. Also, you will save on gas and speeding tickets.

Don't Buy a Whole New Car, Just Use Your Own Smartphone!

Fortunately, you can get Forward Collision Warning and Distraction Alerts in your older model car by using this GPS and video-based tracker app on your own smartphone.

Wavyn safe driving app monitors your following distance, similar to built-in collision avoidance system in new cards, as well as your speed and alerts you when youre distracted or too close to the vehicle in front of you.

Win rewards every month by joining us on social media:

Have a question? Write to Warning: Never depend on these alerts to keep you safe. It is the driver's responsibility to stay alert, drive safely, and be in control of the vehicle at all times.