Wave Money is Myanmar's #1 Mobile Financial Services Institution with over 5 million users.

Wave Money has brought financial inclusion to millions of Burmese through the largest nationwide agent network of Wave Shops and WavePay app

WavePay is our new customer app which aims to enable customers to discover more services and to help businesses serve customers better by enabling the digital payment ecosystem.

Send Money: WavePay enables customers to send money to anyone and anywhere in Myanmar at any time using just a phone number. WavePay customers can send money to other WavePay phone numbers, any other mobile number or even just to a Myanmar NRC. Money sent to non WavePay phone numbers and Myanmar NRC can be collected at the receiver's nearest Wave Shop.

QR Send Money: Scan someone's WavePay QR to send them money.

Nearby Wave Shops: Allows you to discover the nearest Wave Shop to do cash in or cash out from the WavePay app

Bank Partnerships: Topup your WavePay account through linking your Yoma Bank Account or sending money through KBZ and CB Mobile Banking app.

Mobile Topup: With WavePay you can topup your Telenor, MPT, Ooredoo, MyTel or MecTel phone number!

Broadband: You can pay your Telenor and Ananda broadband bills using WavePay

Service Bills: Star City service bill can be paid through WavePay

Solar: Payments to Solar Home & Sun King can be made through WavePay

Causes: Send money to Dhamma Young Chi, Hnin Si Gone and Phaung Daw Oo and earn goodwill

Bus Tickets: Book tickets seamlessly within WavePay through the first progressive web app payment integration in Myanmar - brought to you in partnership with MMBusTicket.com.

Interested in becoming a Wave Shop Agent?

Call 900 for Telenor Numbers (free) or 097900090000 for other numbers

Interested in enabling your business to accept payments with Wave Money?

Email business@wavemoney.com.mm

WavePay brings a fresher look and feel, creates a better experience and provides more transparency on how you use WavePay.

Better customer experience - WavePay is more intuitive with better navigation, automatic OTP recognition, seamless user onboarding, mobile operator recognition, recent saved transactions, etc. Share a snapshot of your transaction confirmation through any messaging app upon confirmation using Share Confirmation. Long press any transaction in transaction history to copy the transaction date to your clipboard.

Cleaner look and feel - The new WavePay has clear payment categories such as bills, top up, donations etc. WavePay also has a Notification Inbox which receives Cash Out and WavePay API notifications

Transparency - WavePay provides now information on how to use features, how and where to cash in as well as a better transaction history with more details of how you have used your wallet.

Send your feedback or ideas to ux@wavemoney.com.mm

Your opinion matters to us!