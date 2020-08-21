Need a little more calm in your life? Youve come to the right app!

Waterfall and its combination sounds can help you to meditate, sleep, relax and much more. By downloading this app, youll discover how meditation can improve your mood - and your life.

A waterfall cannot be silent, just as the wisdom! When they speak, the voice of power speaks!

Waterfall is an app that helps you achieve and maintain your inner calmness when you feel stress or just want to relax. Its core focus is to help you achieve enhanced meditation state to release all your stress.

Waterfall with serenity music have beneficial effects on the body and mind because by covering the external environment noise, promote meditation and help in different occasions.

Wallpapers with sounds

-Cascade Waterfall

-Water Stream in Night

-Stream near Shack

-Plunge Waterfall

-Wild Waterflow

-Forest Waterflow

-Autumn Waterflow

-Fan Waterfall

-Tropical Waterfall

-Cataract Waterfall

Combination sounds

-Gold Finch Bird Sound

-Crickets Sound

-Frog sound near shack

-Jungle sound in plunge Waterfall

-Wren Bird Sound

-Parrot Bird Sound

-Cockatoo Bird sound

-Water Waves Sounds

-Clouds Thundering

Waterfall app helps you achieve the states of deep meditation, calmness.. Beautiful natural backgrounds when blended with serene and peaceful sounds, it creates an ambient for you to escape from that stress of the day.

Main Features

- 30+ perfectly looped Waterfall Nature Sounds

- You can swipe to Up & Down adjust the volume of Waterfall Sounds.

- Beautiful interface with high quality images

- You can adjust the Waterfall and waterflow with Combination sound and Music individually by seek bar.

- No Streaming is required for playback of Sleep sounds.

- Do not disturb mode mute all notifications when sleep timer active.

- Beautiful Relaxing Waterfall and waterflow wallpapers.

- Can be used in background for multitasking purpose.

- Variety of relaxing waterfall natural sounds to create a perfect natural ambient with rain according to your needs

-Timer option, so you can drift off to sleep without the sounds playing all night long.

-Mix your favorite sounds & music together with different volumes to create your own personal sounds.Go into your oasis of calm.

Benefit for Sleep

Have you trouble falling asleep?

This app help you to sleep by relaxing your mind with Waterfall natural Relax sounds along with meditation music and combination sounds.

Say goodbye to your insomnia and enhance your life.

Heres how it works

1. Create a sleep mix by selecting Waterfall Calm Relax and music that you like.

2. Slip naturally into a meditation state or a deep sleep...!

3. Awake, feel refreshed and happier!

4. Do it again, anytime..!