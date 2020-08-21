Do you have iPhone6s or iPhone6s+ and are you fan of live wallpapers? Than this app is for you. Get Waterfall Live Wallpapers that will animate your lock screen and bring it to life! Select a Live Wallpaper from our catalog, and when you 3D Touch your screen it will start animating. Show it off to your friends!

Here are the steps how to set the Live Wallpaper on your lock screen:

1) Make sure Low Power Mode is OFF

2) Save a Live Wallpaper from the app

3) Open Settings > Wallpaper > Choose a New Wallpaper

4) Select the Live Wallpaper you saved

5) Go to your lock screen, and 3D Touch the screen.

***Please not that Live Wallpapers only work on iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s+ ***