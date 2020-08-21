Join or Sign In

Waterfall Live Wallpapers - Animated Wallpapers For Home Screen & Lock Screen for iOS

$0.99

Developer's Description

By Pastime Gaming

Do you have iPhone6s or iPhone6s+ and are you fan of live wallpapers? Than this app is for you. Get Waterfall Live Wallpapers that will animate your lock screen and bring it to life! Select a Live Wallpaper from our catalog, and when you 3D Touch your screen it will start animating. Show it off to your friends!

Here are the steps how to set the Live Wallpaper on your lock screen:

1) Make sure Low Power Mode is OFF

2) Save a Live Wallpaper from the app

3) Open Settings > Wallpaper > Choose a New Wallpaper

4) Select the Live Wallpaper you saved

5) Go to your lock screen, and 3D Touch the screen.

***Please not that Live Wallpapers only work on iPhone 6s, iPhone 6s+ ***

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.1

General

Release August 21, 2020
Date Added August 21, 2020
Version 1.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.1 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
