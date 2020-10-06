1. The initial version is relatively simple.

2. The ability to query the physical properties of water vapor with any two parameters.

3.The saturation state physical properties of a single parameter of temperature and pressure can be calculated.

4. The calculation range is 273.15 K < T < 2273.15 K, P < 100 MPa.

5. Can query 19 parameters such as pressure, temperature, specific enthalpy, specific entropy, specific volume, density, superheat, constant pressure specific heat, and constant volume specific heat.

6. The software has no advertisement and uses mobile computing resources offline for use.