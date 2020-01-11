X

Water.IM for iOS

By Guy Gaddis Free

Developer's Description

By Guy Gaddis

Water.IM Messenger is a FREE messaging app made for global communications between friends, family and colleagues, who need fully privacy, only end-to-end knows what is talking about. Send instant messages, fun stickers, and share all the highlighted moments of your life on Water.IM. Talk with your friends face-to-face anywhere, securely, directly from your phone. No fees, ever.

FREE CALLS: Water.IM uses internet connection (Wi-Fi or 4G/3G) to make audio & voice calls to your family and friends even when they are thousands miles away. Forever free with no international charges.

SECURE: Security is our top priority. No one has access to your conversation but you and the people you' re talking to. End-to-end encryption.

PRIVATE: All messages are permanently deleted immediately after delivery. Undelivered messages are encrypted and are permanently deleted after later delivery. We never store messages on our servers or in any cloud after they are deleted.

GROUP CHAT: Create a group chat of up to 100K friends, family or coworkers.

SPEAK EASY MODE: Use Water.IM as a Walkie Talkie. Just hold the button and talk instantly. STICKER & GIF: Send all kinds of beautiful & fun stickers and vast vivid GIIFs to express yourself.

Water.IM WEB: Quickly send and receive messages on your computer browser. Bring you great convenience at work.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.2.5

General

Release January 11, 2020
Date Added January 11, 2020
Version 1.2.5

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

WhatsApp Messenger

Free
Write and send messages to your friends and contacts from your iPhone.
iOS
WhatsApp Messenger

Facebook

Free
Keep up with your friends, share your story, like and comment on various posts and articles.
iOS
Facebook

Messenger

Free
Connect with people internationally, send text messages, share photos, or start a video chat.
iOS
Messenger

Telegram Messenger

Free
Use a messaging app with a focus on speed and security.
iOS
Telegram Messenger

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping