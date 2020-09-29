Water & Coffee is a simple app that lets you log water and caffeine into the Apple Health app. Features include:

- Log from iPhone or Apple Watch

- Get reminders throughout your day

- Apple Watch app and complication makes it easy to track your progress

Integration with the Apple Health app includes:

- Log water and caffeine data into the Health app

- Apple Watch complication shows progress towards water goal right on the watchface!