Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

Water & Coffee for iOS

By Nick Foster Free

Developer's Description

By Nick Foster

Water & Coffee is a simple app that lets you log water and caffeine into the Apple Health app. Features include:

- Log from iPhone or Apple Watch

- Get reminders throughout your day

- Apple Watch app and complication makes it easy to track your progress

Integration with the Apple Health app includes:

- Log water and caffeine data into the Health app

- Log using iPhone or Apple Watch

- Apple Watch complication shows progress towards water goal right on the watchface!

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.3

General

Release September 29, 2020
Date Added September 29, 2020
Version 1.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 12.0 and watchOS 5.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Lose It - Calorie Counter and Weight Loss Tracker

Free
Rock your weight goals in one app, the easy way.
iOS
Lose It - Calorie Counter and Weight Loss Tracker

First Aid by American Red Cross

Free
Get simple step-by-step instructions guide you through everyday first aid scenarios.
iOS
First Aid by American Red Cross

Argus Calorie Counter Diet, Activity, Step Tracker

Free
Be fitter. Be healthier. Be the best you. Find friends in the largest fitness community. Log all activities (steps, run, walk, weight, etc).
iOS
Argus Calorie Counter Diet, Activity, Step Tracker

Calm: Meditation to Relax, Focus & Sleep Better

Free
Calm is the #1 app for mindfulness and meditation to bring more clarity, joy and peace to your daily life.
iOS
Calm: Meditation to Relax, Focus & Sleep Better

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now