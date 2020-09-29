Sign in to add and modify your software
Water & Coffee is a simple app that lets you log water and caffeine into the Apple Health app. Features include:
- Log from iPhone or Apple Watch
- Get reminders throughout your day
- Apple Watch app and complication makes it easy to track your progress
Integration with the Apple Health app includes:
- Log water and caffeine data into the Health app
- Apple Watch complication shows progress towards water goal right on the watchface!