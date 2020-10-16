Join or Sign In

Watch.Talk for WhatsApp for iOS

$2.99

Developer's Description

By MEDIYA ADVERTAIZING, TOV

Using Watch.Talk for WhatsApp, you can easily communicate with your friends and always be up to date.

Watch.Talk for WhatsApp is an app developed to maximize the functionality of your Apple Watch. Why it is great for your Apple Watch? Because Watch.Talk for WhatsApp allows receiving and answering to messages from Whatsapp directly on your Apple Watch. More than this we are constantly adding stickers packs and emoticons that can be exported in Whatsapp and used there unlimited number of times.

Another great feature that our app has is that you can secure your conversations by setting to the app an 4 digit passcode. You can export your conversations from WhatsApp to our app and Watch.Talk for WhatsApp will keep them secure under your 4 digit passcode. Even if you deleted your conversation from WhatsApp, it will be saved in our app until the moment you will delete it from here too.

Note: We dont save, share and stock any where your personal data, conversations and other information about your personality. All your information is saved only on your device.

Watch.Talk for WhatsApp Features:

- View messages on the watch for all the time.

- View audio messages, photos and videos.

- Sending messages.

- Getting quick answers and editing them.

- 10 packs of emoticons to import into Whatsapp with more being added every week.

- Import chats from Whatsapp.

- Set a 4 digit passcode.

Watch.Talk for WhatsApp provides Premium Subscriptions. The subscription plans are renewing automatically but you can cancel it any time.

Get Watch.Talk Premium and enjoy:

- Remove All Ads.

- Unlimited Chats.

- Full Access to all the App Features.

* Watch.Talk for WhatsApp - the duration of the plan is one week (which comes with a 3-day free trial) and the price is 4.99 USD per week.

* Subscription payments will be charged to your iTunes account at confirmation of your purchase and upon commencement of each renewal term. Subscription with a free trial period will automatically renew to a paid subscription. You can cancel your subscription or free trial in the iTunes settings at least 24-hours before the end of the free trial period. The cancellation will take effect the day after the last day of the current subscription period and you will be downgraded to the free service.You can cancel your subscription via this url: https://support.apple.com/en-us/HT202039

* Please note: any unused portion of a free trial period (if offered) will be forfeited when you purchase a premium subscription during the free trial period.

Please before using Watch.Talk for WhatsApp read and accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of use. You can access them inside the app or on our website on links below:

Privacy Policy: http://speak.deviiosapps.eu/privacy.html

Terms of use: http://speak.deviiosapps.eu/terms.html

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.7

General

Release October 16, 2020
Date Added October 16, 2020
Version 1.7

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Requires iOS 13.0 and watchOS 6.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

