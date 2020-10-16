Join or Sign In

Watch.Hockey for iOS

By Nagravision Free

Developer's Description

By Nagravision

Watch.Hockey is THE one-stop digital platform for all field hockey fans and players!

Sign-up today to enjoy the best of hockey live, on-demand and news. All in one place!

Watch.Hockey is your hub to:

- Live match action from the top international competitions, including the FIH Hockey Pro League and the FIH Hockey World Cups

- Live blogging with scores and text commentary: results, schedules and standings for all events and teams.

- Exclusive hockey videos: matches highlights, replays, archives, special programs, shows and interviews..

- Daily Field Hockey news from all around the world.

- Tailored experience based on your interests.

- Access to trending content

- Continue Watching functionality to find started videos easily...

- New content everyday

and much more to come soon.

Download Watch.Hockey now and enjoy the best of international field hockey.!

Download and use of this app is subject to app terms and conditions

Full Specifications

What's new in version 1.4.3

General

Release October 16, 2020
Date Added October 16, 2020
Version 1.4.3

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 12.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

