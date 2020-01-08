Warrens Advanced English is a self-study English course for Chinese speakers. It is probably the most comprehensive, advanced, and easy-to-use self-study English course ever created. We urge you to try the free download, which provides 12 free lessons, so that you can see for yourself. The course already exists in Spanish and Arabic, and we have now tailored it for Chinese speakers by providing a beautiful Chinese translation for each lesson.

Because this course is advanced, and because it covers subjects not covered by any other course, it provides you with a unique opportunity to achieve a level of knowledge approaching fluency.

The idea behind the course is that we walk you through the entire life of an average American, from the birth process through funeral, so that you can talk your way through almost every situation imaginable. In other words, we have reproduced the experience of language immersion (i.e., studying while living in an English-speaking country) by covering everything that could possibly happen to you if you were spending an entire year in the US. This provides an incredible opportunity for people in China who have an elementary knowledge of English, but cannot afford to travel to the US, Britain, or Australia to spend an entire year in an immersion course. From this perspective, we have leveled the playing field so that you can have a competitive advantage in English skills.

The way the course works at once simple yet incredibly intricate. From your perspective, it is simple to use. But underneath the simplicity, there is an intricate structure of subject matter and vocabulary. We teach you how to articulate the details of everyday life, as well as the details of business and legal situations, with a precision that most native Americans lack. And you can listen to the audio sentences in English in order to perfect your pronunciation. All of the Valued-Added vocabulary are color-coded in four colors in both English and Chinese, so when you view each sentence, the colors will tell you which words are which. We urge you to download the free part of the app in order to understand how it works and how it might benefit you.