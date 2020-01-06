X

War of Thrones:Three kingdoms for Android

By xuangame Free

Developer's Description

By xuangame

THE BILLIONS OF PEOPLE WILL REMEMBER YOUR NAME IN

War OF THRONES: THREE KINGDOMS

-Build your cities and rule your territory

-Raise your army and clash against rival lords in an epic fantasy

-Defend your strongholds, as each Seat of Power endows you with military and economic upgrades for your kingdom

-Conquer the map, clash with your enemies, and spread your influence in this strategy SLG game based on the hit three kingdom series

-Craft Powerful Gear, much like a fantasy RPG, you can craft and build powerful gear sets and equipment to gain an edge and best your enemies in this SLG game

MAKE KINGS RISE AND FALL

This is the best experience available on mobile, combining the best SLG and card elements to bring you a three kingdom fantasy like no other.

-Master the strategy of our innovative pledge systemrecruit bannermen, fight great battles with your allies, and live out the three kingdom fantasy of being a great lord

-Claim the Iron Throne- Choose between deception and loyalty, use your army wisely, as you shift your allegiances and clash with foes just like in the hit three kingdom series

Full Specifications

What's new in version 3.6.7.9

General

Release January 6, 2020
Date Added January 6, 2020
Version 3.6.7.9

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.2 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Clash of Clans

Free
Build your village, train your troops and battle with other players online.
Android
Clash of Clans

Plants vs. Zombies 2

Free
Defeat zombies throughout the ages, with the power of gardening.
Android
Plants vs. Zombies 2

Clash Royale

Free
Lead the Clash Royale family to victory.
Android
Clash Royale

Castle Clash: Heroes of the Empire US

Free
Build and battle your way to glory in Castle Clash.
Android
Castle Clash: Heroes of the Empire US

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping