War & Conquer for Android

By Triniti Interactive Studios Limited Free

Developer's Description

By Triniti Interactive Studios Limited

The best WWII real-time strategy game on mobile platforms.

The game adopts RTS combat mode, innovative color lead hand-painted art style, different terrains, weather, and events will create a real war environment. The rich and diverse war armaments allow you to match all kinds of unique troops. You will Direct the army to participate in the battle in person, use your fingertips to perform different war arts, and present you a perfect world war.

Real-time strategic operations, you control the rhythm of the battlefield

The game uses RTS combat mode with full 3D real-time calculation to fight. It draws a tactical path through gestures, and performs a series of operations such as garrison, move, attack, and go around. In the battle, we need to make full use of the woods, highlands, and weather in the map to allow our army to take the lead. The combination of hands and brain will reactivate your pure experience of the game and will also redefine the mobile strategy of war games.

Free lineup combination, occupy strongholds and cultivate arms

You can combine your own equipment and arms with different characteristics and characteristics. In each battle that truly restores historical warfare, you need to direct your various troops on the spot to perform real-time operations, cultivate your own troops by upgrading the resources after defeating the enemy and occupying the stronghold, and create a legendary legion.

Shocking the Hundred Regiments Battle, Large-scale GVG Strikes

30vs30 large-scale legion warfare gameplay. You will control your own army with other members of the Legion to fight fiercely against other players. Over hundreds of units will be presented on one screen at the same time, giving you an epic movie-like experience. With thousands of shells in battle, thousands of armors will witness your great achievements.

Arbitrary and flexible matching, fingertip strategy dominates the battlefield

The game contains more than 100 officers based on historical characters. They will have unique officer skills and can match your unique forces to help you defeat the enemy on the battlefield. The game also includes a variety of system preset tactical circuits, which helps you simplify the operation and enriches the game's tactical strategy.

Various War Weapons, Real Weapons Museum

More than 200 types of equipment and arms with different characteristics, using the new color lead hand painting style for the second creation, not only highly restored the original appearance of the equipment, but also highlighted their logos and characteristics. From different types of main battle tanks (Tiger P, M3, etc.), fighter jets of various countries (HE-111, B18A, etc.), to scout sniper battalions; even mortar units, anti-tank units, and so on. We will take you to the most comprehensive museum of historical war weapons.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 2.0.9

General

Release August 12, 2020
Date Added August 12, 2020
Version 2.0.9

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.3 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
