wallofi wallpapers app is a place which you will find the largest collection with high quality of Lofi vaporwave Aesthetic wallpapers , i collected hundreds of beautiful and high-quality HD Aesthetic wallpapers, every image on wallofi has been handpicked by me so only the best lofi wallpapers make it to the wallofi app.and also you can navigate between categories with Simple design its easy to navigate between wallpapers

Wallofi Categories :

Lofi : Lofi category contains a range of high-quality lofi wallpapers , you can navigate between more than 150 wallpapers .

Vaporwave : Vaporwave , Retrowave, Synthwave , Outrun and Hotline Miami all these types of vaporwave such a nostalgia and statues roman and the iconic moon you will find their wallpapers with high-quality inside vaporwave category contains more than 300 wallpapers .

Sky : beautiful photos of the sky and clouds you will find it in this category such a gorgeous sky wallpapers with aesthetic pink and purple colors on wallpapers you will like it for sure.

Art : Wallaper made by artist and also Old anime like Sailor Moon and Evangelion and all other old anime you will find their wallpapers in this category, Art wallpapers category contains more than 100 HD Art wallpapers you will find beautiful girls its so KAWAII (^-^)

Dark: the most Aesthetic Black/dark wallpapers did you know that Black/Dark wallpapers actually do save battery a lot.

Space: These stunning space wallpapers show bright stars and planets, along with incredible tripy colors with a lofi vibe

Water: trippy water reflection wallpaper witches kinda Aesthetic too

Quotes : happy,funny and sad quotes. you will find a range of Quotes and inspirational wallpapers ,more than 100 HD quotes wallpapers updated .

Features :

- The largest collection with high quality of Aesthetic and Lofi and vaporwave wallpapers.

- Very Simple and Beautiful design .

- Guaranteed relaxation .

- 6 categories of Aesthetic wallpapers select anyone you want.

- You can Download any Aesthetic wallpapers you want.

- Share any Aesthetic wallpapers with your friends on all social media.

- Set any Aesthetic wallpapers you want as a Home screen or Lock screen.

Tailored Wallpapers for your device.

Attached, you will display only matching your screen size Wallpapers. All images are high quality (HQ) and different resolutions. Support any device, including devices with large screens: 1080x1920 px (Full HD 1080p) and 2160x3840 px (Ultra HD 4K).

Let the background images in your phone!

You can set the wallpaper on the phone screen on an android or tablet. Also you can install beautiful wallpaper on the lock screen or on both screens at once. Beautiful wallpaper on your phone is always nice to the eye and soul! Beautiful pictures for android will help you to overcome the complexities of life easier! Photo wallpaper on the phone and the tablet will make it much more beautiful and attractive! Screensaver on the phone screen - now it's easy, we automatically select the sizes of images that you can install on the phone in one click!

Images optimized for all the most popular permissions: 2160x3840, 1440x2560, 1080x1920, 720x1280, 540x960, 480x800 and other Android permission. The app accurately determines and selects the Wallpapers for the screens of the devices of the following manufacturers: Samsung, Sony, LG, Lenovo, HTC, ASUS, Alcatel, Huawei, Meizu, Xiaomi and others.