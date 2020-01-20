The world has been infected with a virus and has changed every human being into a gangster zombie. Armed forces declare a world war, but after a few years of war,it ends with the use of nucluar bombs,so you are the only human surviver and you alone. The apocalypse now you have to Survive.Fight zombie gangs throughout the dead city. Be brave and beat em all.

Now you know your story,you must survive as long as possible,You have to fight with street zombies who took over the dead city like gangsters,be the city fighter superhero and punch every zombie street gang.Be careful dont underestimate them though! They are powerful street fighters gangs.You will fight against strong gangster zombies in apocalipse streets and city, defeat as many venom enemies as you can and collect coins. Improve your special fighting styles and skills like karate, Kung Fu, Muay Thai, Kickboxing and boxing to the Street Gang fighting, unlock stronger city fighters and different locations, fighting for your life. Become the strongest fighter on the street! Become the best superhero who eleminates all gangster city zombies and save the world.

It's an amazing action street fighting game.If you like to be a superhero,"Walking ZOmbies:Gangster Fight" will be your best fighting game.Show off your street fighting skills to your freinds and impress them with special superhero combos. Increase your real fighting experience and be a real city fighter.

In "Walking ZOmbies:Gangster Fight" you can discover different street fighter superheros,you have to choose from 6 powerful city fighters: Jason , Sniper ,Arya ,Kevin ,Hitman ,Agent48. Every city fighter has his own skills.You have to choose wisely wich city fighter will Increase your real fighting experience and help you to save the world.

In all street fighting levels you will collect coins.it will help you to unlock more powerful city fighter superheros and to be the only one who survive from the walking zombies.

In every level end,your city fighter will fight against a very big and powerful zombie gang boss.If you kill him you will be able to fight another zombies gang throughout the dead city.But if not you will die and zombies will take the dead city again like gangsters.

In this version of "Walking ZOmbies:Gangster Fight" there is no weapons so your city fighter superhero must fight hand to hand with all zombies street gangs and beat em up all to unlock more city fighter levels.

- 6 Heros To Play With (Jason , Sniper ,Arya ,Kevin ,Hitman ,Agent48)

- Many different Zombies gang to fight (more than 10 zombie street gang)

- apocalyptic environment (Dead city)

- Different combo skills (punch,kick,health and more)

- Easy and smooth controls

