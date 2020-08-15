Share your walks, drop-ins, daycare, and boarding with your customers with ease.

*How walks and drop-ins work*

1. Add a customer and their pets

2. Start a walk or drop-in

3. We automatically email or text your customers and let them know that their dog's walk or pets drop-in has started.

4. We track the walk in realtime so your customers can view your route on a map and know the second their dog does a poop, this really helps build trust with your customers.

3. Take photos, shoot videos, track poops, and add notes whilst on the walk or drop-in.

4. Stop the walk or drop-in

5. We automatically email or text your customers and let them know that their dog's walk or pets drop-in has been completed and they can view their Walk or Drop-in Report which contains all of the information and photos, which customers love.

*Great for daycare & boarding*

You can add pets to stay with you, whether it's for just the day or a whole week - or longer.

When you add a pet to daycare with you their owner will be notified with a link to our website to see all of the daycare updates throughout their time with you. Updates can be anything from a poop to a picture, to taking their medication, and more.

You can even take a dog for a walk whilst they are in daycare and this will be added to that dog's daycare timeline automatically. When they have finished their time with you the owner will be notified again.

Walkies is a great way to build trusted relationships with your customers, and it's an incredible way to attract new customers.

*Features include*

Scheduling for yourself and team members

Assign walks and drop-ins to team members

Customers are automatically notified about appointments

Track your walks and drop-ins.

Realtime walk/drop-in tracking so your customers are always in the know about their pets.

Distance, duration, route, time, pees and even poops are all tracked.

Take photos and videos for walks, drop-ins, daycare, and boarding.

Add notes on walks and drop-ins to let your customers know how it all went.

Pick up and drop off dogs as you walk.

Walk/drop-in start and end emails/texts are automatically sent to your customers.

Pick up emails automatically sent to your customers.

Drop off emails are automatically sent to your customers.

Resume a walk/drop-in if you didn't finish it.

Daycare and boarding reports

Send report card pictures to your customers via instant message

View analytics about your walks such as total distance walked and which dogs you've walked the most in the last 7 days, month, or year.

*Walkies Plus*

Become a Walkies Plus member and get even more from Walkies:

1 month free trial.

Shoot videos for walks, drop-ins, daycare, and boarding.

Unlimited photos on walks and drop-ins.

Unlimited customers.

Team members.

Send invoices to your customers and allow them to pay you quickly via the Walkies website, or via PayPal, Venmo, bank transfer, cash, or cheque.

*Walkies Pro*

Become a Walkies Pro member and get the best from Walkies:

1 month free trial.

Everything Walkies Plus has is included.

Send automatic text messages instead of emails.

Shoot even more videos for walks, drop-ins, daycare, and boarding.

Weather on walk and drop-in reports.

Terms & Conditions: https://personalwalkies.com/terms-and-conditions

Privacy Policy: https://www.iubenda.com/privacy-policy/78887434