This pedometer uses the built-in sensor to count your steps. No GPS tracking, so it can extremely save battery. It also tracks your water intake.

Just press the start button and it will automatically start tracking your steps, burning calories, walking distance and time. All of this information will be visually displayed graphically. Easy to use!

Keep Healthy

Do you want to have a healthier lifestyle? We can help you learn more about yourself every day. Even if you don't open the pedometer, you can see your progress anytime.

Drink reminder

We will remind you to drink water in time and track the statistics of your drink! We will also help you to develop a good habit, so that you can do without constant reminders in the future!

Daily Goal

The various achievements of the pedometer are good self-motivation to achieve the daily goal. You can set your goals freely according to your actual height and weight, and then start a more active life!

Save Power

Don't worry about power consumption, this pedometer uses the built-in sensor to count your steps. No GPS tracking, and you can pause or start it any time to save power.

Daily Performance Report

Report calories, time and distance with clear charts. We accurately analyze calorie consumption based on data, which can help you manage your body scientifically.

Start, Pause and Reset

You can pause and start step counting at any time to save power. The pedometer will stop background-refreshing statistics once you pause it.

Additional instructions

To ensure the accuracy of step counting, please input your correct information in settings, because it will be used to calculate your walking distance and calories.

You can adjust sensitivity to make pedometer count steps more accurately.

Because of the device power saving processing, some devices stop counting steps when the screen is locked.