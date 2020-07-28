Sign in to add and modify your software
Welcome to "Wake&Bake" coffeeshop!
Don't miss new business opportunities that the Legalization has opened to everyone.
* Join Fredy and help him to manage small Weed Shop "Wake&Bake" in this fun and addictive Match-3 Puzzle game.
* Match 3 of the same colored items to perform customers' orders and earn money for new goods.
* Use illegal moves like match 4 or 5 to create rasta bonuses.
* Smoke the joint out and use Cannabis Boosters to crush different blocks and complete stoned levels in this free to play game!
* Watch your time - the faster your service is, the more satisfied are your clients. Don't let them wait for too long.
Game features:
- Dozens of games levels full of cannabis items.
- Beautiful cannabis art
- Stoned weed crushing animations
- Regular interesting quests from baked game characters.
- Illegal moves
- Powerful weed boosters
Dope time killer and crazy ganja puzzle game!
- Many well-balanced levels with different challenging difficulty
- Different game modes: Think fast when the level is time-limited. Be more rational when you have only several moves left
- Interesting weed Story about Fredy and you - deal with police, inspectors, competitors, and suppliers together.
- Challenge accepted! Engage your friends to join the game and compete them in leaderboards.
Weed Puzzle Story game is a FREE to play game, though some in-game items can also be purchased for real money.