Welcome to "Wake&Bake" coffeeshop!

Don't miss new business opportunities that the Legalization has opened to everyone.

* Join Fredy and help him to manage small Weed Shop "Wake&Bake" in this fun and addictive Match-3 Puzzle game.

* Match 3 of the same colored items to perform customers' orders and earn money for new goods.

* Use illegal moves like match 4 or 5 to create rasta bonuses.

* Smoke the joint out and use Cannabis Boosters to crush different blocks and complete stoned levels in this free to play game!

* Watch your time - the faster your service is, the more satisfied are your clients. Don't let them wait for too long.

Game features:

- Dozens of games levels full of cannabis items.

- Beautiful cannabis art

- Stoned weed crushing animations

- Regular interesting quests from baked game characters.

- Illegal moves

- Powerful weed boosters

Dope time killer and crazy ganja puzzle game!

- Many well-balanced levels with different challenging difficulty

- Different game modes: Think fast when the level is time-limited. Be more rational when you have only several moves left

- Interesting weed Story about Fredy and you - deal with police, inspectors, competitors, and suppliers together.

- Challenge accepted! Engage your friends to join the game and compete them in leaderboards.

Weed Puzzle Story game is a FREE to play game, though some in-game items can also be purchased for real money.