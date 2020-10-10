Sign in to add and modify your software
By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.
Wade's is a full-service barbershop. We do basic, trendy, and urban men's and boys cuts. Women's haircuts, too! Get a straight-razor shave, steam towel facial treatment, hair color and visit with Cadbury the dog, too! You can schedule an appointment through the app, but we also take walk-ins.
Loyalty Program available!
FEATURES AND FUNCTIONS:
-Appointments
-Loyalty-Rewards
-Social Media
-Reviews
and more