Wade's is a full-service barbershop. We do basic, trendy, and urban men's and boys cuts. Women's haircuts, too! Get a straight-razor shave, steam towel facial treatment, hair color and visit with Cadbury the dog, too! You can schedule an appointment through the app, but we also take walk-ins.

Loyalty Program available!

FEATURES AND FUNCTIONS:

-Appointments

-Loyalty-Rewards

-Social Media

-Reviews

and more