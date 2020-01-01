The official app for WZLO 103.1 FM - Maine's Adult Alternative. WZLO 103.1 FM is about one thing: the very best adult rock music. On our station you'll hear everyone from the geniuses who gave birth to the progressive sounds of the 60's and 70's, such as Bob Dylan, Paul Simon, Van Morrison, Jackson Browne & James Taylor, to the musical heirs of those legends, like John Mayer, Dave Matthews Band, Norah Jones, Ryan Adams, Sheryl Crow, David Gray & Mumford & Sons, just to name a few. We'll surprise you ever so often. Sometimes with a great song you haven't heard in a while, sometimes with a song you've never heard and maybe sometimes with a song you didn't even think of as "Rock". Our goal is to provide you with quality music that is familiar without being stale, new, but not obscure.