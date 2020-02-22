The Womenswear In Nevada Show - also known as the WWIN Show - is a Wholesale Women's Apparel show floor filled with top name brands and up-and-coming innovators featuring more than 1,500+ lines from 400+ exhibitors. This is the ideal place to get a first-hand look at the newest designs, trends and styles for the coming season. Known as the fashion and accessories trade show for all size women, retailers from throughout the US and 25 other countries come to WWIN seeking countless designs in every category, at all price points - modern updated, missy, petite, tall, plus size, contemporary, traditional and endless accessories. Attend idea-packed workshops and exciting special events, and even enjoy complimentary breakfast and lunch while you're here. This event is produced and managed by Clarion Events.