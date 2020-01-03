X

WW Points Calculator & Tracker for Android

By Kevin Ton Free

This application is created for those who want to continue ww points program.

It is highly configurable and can be made to work with almost any point program, such as original Classic Points system, Points Plus system and Smart Points system.

This app includes below features:

* Food and activity tracker

* Supports new & old systems

* Food calculators

* Daily and weekly allowance setup

* Favorites

What's new in version 1.1.12

Release January 3, 2020
Date Added January 3, 2020
Version 1.1.12

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.3 and up

Total Downloads 1
Downloads Last Week 0
