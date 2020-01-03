This application is created for those who want to continue ww points program.
It is highly configurable and can be made to work with almost any point program, such as original Classic Points system, Points Plus system and Smart Points system.
This app includes below features:
* Food and activity tracker
* Supports new & old systems
* Food calculators
* Daily and weekly allowance setup
* Favorites
