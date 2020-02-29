X

WTSQ 88.1 FM for iOS

By Michael Vishnevetsky Free

Developer's Description

By Michael Vishnevetsky

Charleston, WVs freeform community radio station. Playing indie, alternative, americana, whatevs.

This non-profit (501c3) based station began in 2015 with a mission to serve the Charleston area with independent radio. Fueled by a passionate group of community volunteers the station broadcasts a variety of genre themed shows, local news/events, along with remote broadcasts from the city.

Tune in daily to hear anything from punk, funk, hip-hop, doo-wop, metal, to honky-tonk. If its good, its free to spin at WTSQ.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release February 29, 2020
Date Added February 29, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 9.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Tunigo Play

Free
Find playlists for any mood, event, or occasion, read the latest news of interest, and discover new music.
iOS
Tunigo Play

Tuner Radio Plus

Free
Best Mp3 Mp4 Muisc Player.
iOS
Tuner Radio Plus

VOZEE

Free
VOZEE is a app that can download music from your personal Onedrive and Dropbox Drive.
iOS
VOZEE

MintBeat Music

Free
Best Music Player.
iOS
MintBeat Music

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping