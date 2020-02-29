Charleston, WVs freeform community radio station. Playing indie, alternative, americana, whatevs.

This non-profit (501c3) based station began in 2015 with a mission to serve the Charleston area with independent radio. Fueled by a passionate group of community volunteers the station broadcasts a variety of genre themed shows, local news/events, along with remote broadcasts from the city.

Tune in daily to hear anything from punk, funk, hip-hop, doo-wop, metal, to honky-tonk. If its good, its free to spin at WTSQ.