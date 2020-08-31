Join or Sign In

Sign in to add and modify your software

Sign in with Facebook Sign in with email

By joining Download.com, you agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Agreement.

WS1.com - U.S Address for iOS

By ws1 Free

Developer's Description

By ws1

WS1.com provides you a U.S address that you can use to shop the world. Register now and get your own U.S address. Simply use the address as you checkout of online retailers.

With multiple shipping couriers, up to 80% discount on shipping charges, consolidation of multiple shipments into (one) to save even more, and best of all - we charge based on Actual Weight of your shipments.

Use the WS1.com app today to :

- Mange your Inbound shipments

- View details about your incoming shipments

- Request shipping for all or some of your inbound shipments

- Pay shipping charges

- Calculate Rates

- Sign up for a free account (Direct Single-shipment)

- Upgrade your Account

- Manage Points

- Add/Update address using Live GPS Maps

- Change your Email/ Password

- Refer your Friends

Full Specifications

What's new in version 5.2.1

General

Release August 31, 2020
Date Added August 31, 2020
Version 5.2.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 8.0 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

Adobe Acrobat Reader: PDF Viewer, Maker & Converter

Free
View, edit, sign, annotate, and store PDFs with reliable global standard document management system.
iOS
Adobe Acrobat Reader: PDF Viewer, Maker & Converter

Scanner Pro - PDF document scanner with OCR

$3.99
Readdle, the company behind Scanner Pro, turns 10.
iOS
Scanner Pro - PDF document scanner with OCR

iTalk Recorder

Free
iTalk Recorder is a full-featured recording app with a streamlined and intuitive user interface.
iOS
iTalk Recorder

Indeed Job Search

Free
Find jobs using Indeed, the most comprehensive search engine for jobs.
iOS
Indeed Job Search

Best VPN Services for 2021

See more on CNET

Best for privacy

3 months free with 1-year plan
Download Now

Best for customer support

$39.99 for the first 12 months
Download Now

Best for zero logs

$4.87.99/months for a 1-year plan
Download Now

Best money-back guarantee

$2.99/months for a 3-year plan
Download Now