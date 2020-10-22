WPVM 103.7 featuring the arts and culture of Asheville, NC. The first community radio station in Asheville. We feature local musicians from Asheville's thriving and innovative music and art scene. Hear a mixture of progressive talk, non-partisan news, music genres that emphasize the local musical heritage of the Appalachian mountains, along with Southern Rock, Jazz, Blues, Classical, singer/song writer, Folk, Bluegrass.