The Philippine Platform For Innovation

World of Consumer Electronics Expo (WOCEE) brings together all forms of innovations in consumer electronics, digital technology, system solutions, ICT, and wireless technology to inspire and kindle a community of innovators and catalyze the technological development of the country.

Seamless integration for intelligent solutions

World of Safety and Security Expo (WOSAS) is a platform to showcase the latest variety of products and services that plays a crucial role in commercial or public safety and security. Find intelligent solutions to your safety and security needs in one place.