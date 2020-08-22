Join or Sign In

WOCEE|WOSAS Exhibitors for iOS

By Dynamic Global Soft Inc. Free

Developer's Description

By Dynamic Global Soft Inc.

The Philippine Platform For Innovation

World of Consumer Electronics Expo (WOCEE) brings together all forms of innovations in consumer electronics, digital technology, system solutions, ICT, and wireless technology to inspire and kindle a community of innovators and catalyze the technological development of the country.

Seamless integration for intelligent solutions

World of Safety and Security Expo (WOSAS) is a platform to showcase the latest variety of products and services that plays a crucial role in commercial or public safety and security. Find intelligent solutions to your safety and security needs in one place.

Full Specifications

What's new in version

General

Release August 22, 2020
Date Added August 22, 2020

Operating Systems

Operating Systems iOS
Additional Requirements Requires iOS 10.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

