The WIN.gg esports app brings the latest in esports directly to your phone.
Follow esports team, player, and events
Stay updated on their new stories.
Original News
Our dedicated reporters bring you the content you want and keep you up to date on all of your favorite teams and players.
Match Schedule
Find comprehensive match schedule for CSGO, DOTA2, and LoL. Know exactly which match is LIVE or upcoming.
Match Details
Learn the roster of teams and see their past head to head history.
Tournament Profile
Follow important tournaments and stay connected with the smaller one.
The WIN.gg app covers:
League of Legends
CS:GO
DOTA 2
Overwatch
Valorant
Fortnite
Apex Legends
PUBG
and more!