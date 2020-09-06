The WIN.gg esports app brings the latest in esports directly to your phone.

Follow esports team, player, and events

Stay updated on their new stories.

Original News

Our dedicated reporters bring you the content you want and keep you up to date on all of your favorite teams and players.

Match Schedule

Find comprehensive match schedule for CSGO, DOTA2, and LoL. Know exactly which match is LIVE or upcoming.

Match Details

Learn the roster of teams and see their past head to head history.

Tournament Profile

Follow important tournaments and stay connected with the smaller one.

The WIN.gg app covers:

League of Legends

CS:GO

DOTA 2

Overwatch

Valorant

Fortnite

Apex Legends

PUBG

and more!