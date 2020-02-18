WIN Atlas: Career Planning and Exploration

by WIN Learning

WIN Atlas makes planning and exploring for a career path engaging, relevant and exciting. Users of the mobile app can begin with a quick selection of three primary options. 1) I just cant narrow it down; 2) I know what I want to be; and 3) I have no idea what I want to be. From this initial question, students can quickly and easily engage in narrowing their career interests and plan for road ahead.

Develop Goals and a Plan for Next Steps to College & Career Success

The WIN Atlas mobile app gives learners the ability to access the Career Exploration component from a mobile tablet, smartphone or app enabled device. The user can navigate through the app in a variety of ways:

Assess: Complete an Interest and/or Work Priorities Survey

Explore: Freely explore careers and occupation details

Plan: Set goals and plan next steps to support an education and career pathway

The Career Exploration and Planning mobile app allows students to examine occupations in relationship to educational pathways and regional opportunities. Students have the ability to play out different career scenarios by filtering career clusters by region, salary potential and job zones.

Students have the ability to pin occupations and colleges that interest them to My Favorites.

Students have the ability to drill into each occupation to further investigate:

Detailed job descriptions

Common interests associated with the occupation

Common work values associated with the occupation

Skills associated with the occupation

Education requirements

Common college majors associated with the occupation

Schools with degree/certificate programs associated with the occupation

Average wages

Regional outlook

The ultimate goal of WIN Atlas is to help students identify potential careers and gain insight into the relationship between educational pathways and career opportunities.

When students complete an Interest or Work Priorities survey they will be provided with a filterable list of occupations that best match their results.

Get Started!

Users have access to develop a career pathway by identifying their strengths and planning for their future:

Interest ProfilerConduct an interest assessment to match occupations to unique career industry interest

Work PrioritiesAssess work values and priorities to match occupation interest to work importance

Job Guidance Filter Select state, career industry, education and training, salary and career choices to match occupation interests to profile filter

Education PlanningDevelop a plan for post secondary education and training

Favorite OccupationsFavorite key occupations for immediate search and access

Favorite CollegesFavorite top college institutions for immediate access and planning

Career Goal SettingBuild a five year plan to support selected education and career pathways

My Classes Identify programs and classes that lead to a development plan for achieving your career goals.

Approved CertificationTrack and identify major certifications that have been acquired or are necessary to the world of work in a particular occupation of interest

Achievement & InformationDocument personal, educational and professional milestones and achievements.

Next StepsDevelop a checklist of actions to support selected education and career pathways

WIN Atlas allows you to share Interest and Priorities survey results and My Summary via Facebook, Twitter and email.

Download WIN Atlas and engage learners in planning for their future college and career path.