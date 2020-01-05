X

WIKK 103.5 FM for Android

By Forcht Radio Broadcasting Free

Developer's Description

By Forcht Radio Broadcasting

Keep rocking to Classic Rock music hits on WIKK 103.5 FM The Rockin' Eagle. Broadcasting from the Radio Ranch in Newton, Illinois, WIKK FM serves the Newton region each day, with The Morning Show with Bobbie Ashley waking up the area each weekday with great music and community news and interviews. WIKK covers Newton High School sports, and local news is updated each day. Find WIKK FM online at 1035therockineagle.com. WIKK FM is on air, online, and on mobile.

Full Specifications

What's new in version 10.7.1

General

Release January 5, 2020
Date Added January 5, 2020
Version 10.7.1

Operating Systems

Operating Systems Android
Additional Requirements Requires Android 4.4 and up

Popularity

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
Report Software

Related Apps

YouTube Music

Free
Watch and listen to a nearly endless catalog in an app designed for music discovery.
Android
YouTube Music

Google Play Music

Free
Shop music on Android Market and listen instantly using the Google Music app.
Android
Google Play Music

Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Free
Listen to your favorites or discover new music with a ready-made playlist that suits your mood.
Android
Spotify: Listen to new music and play podcasts

Pandora Music

Free
Create personalized stations that play only music you like.
Android
Pandora Music

Get the best price on everything

Shop your favorite products and we’ll find the best deal with a single click. Designed to make shopping easier.

Add CNET Shopping