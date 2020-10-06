Join or Sign In

WELS.EduLead.net-ProgramAppEN for iOS

By Poznan Supercomputing and Networking Center Free

Developer's Description

By Poznan Supercomputing and Networking Center

World Education Leadership Symposium (WELS) 2019

The World Education Leadership Symposium (WELS) takes place from September 25 27, 2019 in Zug, Switzerland. The conference theme is "Responsible Leadership Demands, Reality, Possibilities".

For the last 12 years the Symposium has been the largest international congress in Europe on education leadership. It takes place every 2 years.

The conference is hosted by the Institute for the Management and Economics of Education (IBB) of the University of Teacher Education Zug (PH Zug), Switzerland, and supported by local, national and international partners. Initiator and organizer of the Symposium is Prof. Dr. Stephan Gerhard Huber, director of the IBB.

The Website WELS.EduLead.net is regularly updated and provides all the latest information on the conference in English, French and German.

The Symposium aims at making a contribution to quality development in education and hereby to a sustainable society by providing opportunities for relevant agents to exchange ideas and experiences and discuss current challenges and solutions for education in keynotes, symposia and workshops.

The World Education Leadership Symposium is an expert meeting with target groups from different fields (academia, practice, administration, politics, support and third sector).

Release October 6, 2020
Date Added October 6, 2020

iOS
Requires iOS 9.3 or later. Compatible with iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch.

Total Downloads 0
Downloads Last Week 0
